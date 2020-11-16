Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leicester Tigers finished 11th in the Premiership last season

Leicester Tigers' training ground will reopen on Tuesday after a 12-day shutdown.

The Premiership club closed their Oval Park base on 5 November after several players and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Another round of testing, as part of the English top flight's weekly programme of coronavirus tests, are taking place early this week.

Tigers face Gloucester in their season opener on Saturday.

There is no suggestion at this stage that Leicester will not fulfil the fixture.

Updated regulations on what happens to matches cancelled because of coronavirus outbreaks are expected to be revealed before the season starts on Friday.

As well as closing the training ground, Leicester also sent a number of players and staff home, who were deemed to have been in "close contact" with those who had tested positive.

A Tigers' statement added that all players were continue their pre-season programme alone in their household bubbles while the Oval Park facility remains closed.

Last week, director of rugby Geordan Murphy left the club by mutual consent after the Irishman was told his contract would not be renewed.