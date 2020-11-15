Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wasps have won 12 out of 15 games with Lee Blackett as head coach

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett has extended his deal with the club.

Blackett was appointed on an interim basis in February after the departure of Dai Young before taking the job permanently in April.

He guided Wasps to a second-place finish in the regular season before they lost to Exeter Chiefs in the Premiership final.

Fellow coaches Ian Costello, Richard Blaze, Martin Gleeson and Matt Everard have also extended their contracts.

The club have not disclosed the length of deals that have been signed by the quintet.

"I am delighted to have agreed a new contract with the club and that we will continue working together as a coaching team for the foreseeable future," Blackett told the club website. external-link

"These have been challenging times for everybody, and I'm really proud of the way that the coaches and staff have stepped up during this period.