Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw have been ruled out of Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup game against England on Saturday because of injury.

Fly-half Sexton, 35, has had a scan on a hamstring injury that he sustained in Friday's win over Wales.

Centre Henshaw, 27, picked up an abductor muscle in the same game and will also miss the Twickenham contest.

Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale could feature this weekend after being late withdrawals from the Wales match.

The IRFU said that lock Henderson would return to training on Monday while his Ulster team-mate Stockdale will continue to get treatment on his calf injury in the Ireland camp in the hope that he may be able to resume training later this week.

Ulster fly-half Billy Burns will follow the return to play protocols this week after having to leave the field for a head injury assessment following his first-half introduction to win his first cap.

Scrum-half Conor Murray switched to fly-half for the closing 15 minutes of Friday's game and Ireland coach Andy Farrell afterwards said that the Munster man was a "genuine option" in the number 10 role.