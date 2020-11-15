Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ethan McIlroy in action for Ireland Under-20s against England in February

Pro14: Zebre v Ulster Date: Monday, 16 November Kick-off: 18:00 GMT Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

Ulster have handed winger Ethan McIlroy his first senior start for Monday's Pro14 game against Zebre in Italy.

The 20-year-old has previously made three appearances off the bench and his inclusion is one of six changes from the team that thumped Glasgow 40-15.

Greg Jones makes his first start of the season in the back row, with lock Alan O'Connor and flanker Jordi Murphy also coming into the forwards.

Bill Johnston and Alby Mathewson will form the half-back pairing.

Michael Lowry is retained at full-back, with Craig Gilroy, Luke Marshall and Stewart Moore joining Academy player McIlroy in the back division.

Hooker John Andrew and Marty Moore continue alongside O'Sullivan in the front row, with Sam Carter again captaining the team from the second row and Marcell Coetzee making his 50th appearance for the province at number eight.

Adam McBurney, Andrew Warwick, Gareth Milasinovich, David O'Connor and Sean Reidy provide pack options off the bench, and David Shanahan, Ian Madigan and Rob Lyttle offer backline reinforcement.

Ulster will hope to continue their winning sequence at the start of the Pro14 campaign which has seen them emerge victors in their first five matches.

Zebre are bottom of Conference A but the Italian side have shown their potential with a recent 23-17 win over Ospreys, followed by a narrow 18-17 defeat by Scarlets.

Ulster: Lowry; Gilroy, Marshall, Moore, McIlroy; Johnston, Mathewson; O'Sullivan, Andrew, Moore; O'Connor, Carter (capt); Jones, Murphy, Coetzee.

Replacements: McBurney, Warwick, Milasinovich, O'Connor, Reidy, Shanahan, Madigan, Lyttle.

Zebre: Biondelli; Bruno, Bisegni, Lucchin, Di Guilio; Rizzi, Renton; Lovotti, Manfredi, Bello; Krumov, Nagle; Casolari, Giammarioli, Masselli.

Replacements: Ceciliani, Brugnara, Tarus, Kearney, Kouassi Koffi, Casilio, Pescetto, Laloifi