Jones' England won the third Grand Slam of his time in charge earlier this month

Coach Eddie Jones said England should have beaten Georgia more heavily despite scoring 40 unanswered points in their Autumn Nations Cup opener.

England crossed six times in a 40-0 win over the world's 12th-ranked team at a wet and spectator-free Twickenham.

"We maybe left 20 points out there," Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We don't practise to be inaccurate. We're very much rebuilding. Those combinations come with more time and the boys will get that time."

England started with debutant Jack Willis in the back row and centre Ollie Lawrence making his first Test start.

In the absence of the injured George Ford, captain Owen Farrell began the match at fly-half, something he has done only once in the 10 matches prior to the win over Italy a fortnight ago.

Props Ellis Genge and Will Stuart also started together for the first time, while Max Malins won his first cap off the bench.

"We would have liked to have executed a bit better. We didn't allow them to get into the game," added Jones.

"The underdog has been able to get into the game a lot in sport recently, but we didn't allow them to upset us.

"We are trying to create depth in every position. Jack Willis and Max Malins showed they are capable of playing test rugby, so now they have to fight hard to keep getting selected."

England's campaign continues next weekend against Ireland, who comfortably beat Wales in their first game in the Autumn Nations Cup on Friday night.

"Ireland will come here with a plan. The last couple of games we have probably had the edge so their motivation will be super high," said Jones.

'A bit embarrassed'

Jamie George (right) jokes with Saracens team-mate Maro Itoje after the win over Georgia

Jamie George said he was "a bit embarrassed" to become the first England hooker to score a Test hat-trick after guiding over three driven mauls.

"Fundamentally it is eight or 10 people pushing towards the line, I just happen to be on the ball. There is not that much skill that goes into it," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

He added that Willis and Malins, the latest in a clutch of new faces to earn their first England caps, would add to their collection.

"New players always add a huge amount of energy, they have to work incredibly hard for it," he said.

"For both Max and Jack it is the first of many caps."