Autumn Nations Cup: Pick your Scotland XV for France game
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby
Scotland will face the stiffest test of their Autumn Nations Cup pool campaign when they take on France at Murrayfield on Sunday.
So who should Gregor Townsend pick to take on one of international rugby's in-form sides?
Should Duhan Van der Merwe continue on the wing? What about the centre pairing?
Pick your XV below and feel free to share.
My Scotland XV
Who would you pick for Scotland's Autumn Nations Cup match against France? Choose and share your XV.