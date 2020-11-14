Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Women's Test: France v England France (10) 10 Tries: Hermet Pens: Drouin Cons: Drouin England (10) 33 Tries: Cokayne, Matthews, Breach Pens: Scarratt 4 Cons: Scarratt 3

Women's Six Nations champions England showed their quality in the second half to beat France 33-10 in Grenoble.

Hooker Amy Cokayne's early try gave England the lead but France fought back through captain Gaelle Hermet as the teams went in 10-10 at half-time.

Alex Matthews and Jess Breach scored in quick succession to put England on top after the break.

Captain Emily Scarratt kicked the rest of the points as England beat France for the 10th time in 11 meetings.

The two sides meet again at Twickenham next Saturday.

