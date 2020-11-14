Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales centre Jonathan Davies has won 84 caps for his country and played six Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Wales centre Jonathan Davies insists the players are fully supportive of head coach Wayne Pivac following six successive defeats.

Davies suffered a knee injury in the 32-9 Autumn Nations Cup defeat by Ireland in Dublin that extended Wales' losing run.

Pivac took over from Warren Gatland after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

When asked whether the players were behind Pivac, Davies replied: "Yes, of course."

"We enjoy preparing the plan he wants in the week, it's just at the moment we need to make sure we're delivering on a game day.

"There has been a bit of change, but it has been in a positive way. We need to make sure all the work we put in during the week comes to fruition.

"Our frustration levels are high because we are not delivering that."

On the Ireland defeat, Davies added: "We were bitterly disappointed with the result.

"We couldn't get a foothold in the game and make our mark.

"We feel there was an improvement, but nowhere near where we want or where we can be. There are a lot of mixed emotions and frustration comes in with that.

"Indiscipline has been a major factor in the last three games we've lost. It's cost us a huge amount of points and we don't accept that at all.

"Our indiscipline needs to be addressed immediately."

Davies believes Wales traditionally improve after spending more time together and has hopes of a revival with three Autumn Nations Cup matches remaining against Georgia, England and a play-off game to come.

"After the long break we had over Covid, we've been slow out of the blocks," admitted Davies.

"We were late coming back to regional rugby and the international game as well.

Wayne Pivac says he'll stick to his plan despite another defeat for Wales.

"Traditionally, the longer we spend together, the better we get and we are seeing improvements in certain areas.

"We are not there yet with the product as a whole and the focus has to stay on working together to make sure we deliver higher standards.

"When we turn up to Test matches we know with the squad and group of coaches we have and the preparation we've done, everything is world class.

"We need to make sure come game day we get better results to show the Welsh public.

"We're not happy with our performances, but have to stay together and we're looking forward to building and improving."

Davies was part of the Welsh squad that suffered eight successive defeats in 2012 and 2013 before the side turned around their fortunes to win the 2013 Six Nations title.

"We have to stick to the process we have built from being together for the last couple of months," said Davies.

"I don't know if I'm fortunate or not, but I have been through a tough patch previously.

"This is the first time a lot of the boys have had a run of losses and performances we haven't been happy with.

A reflective Jonathan Davies following the 32-9 defeat in Ireland with his right leg strapped up

"This is character-building and come the next opportunity we get, it's important we get a win. When we get a win and a run of form, it will all be forgotten."

That victory chance will come against Georgia next Saturday in Llanelli.

Davies hobbled off after an hour at the Aviva Stadium with a right knee injury.

Davies, 32, has recently after almost a year out with the left knee he injured during the 2019 World Cup and is hoping this will not be a long-term problem.

"It's being assessed," said Davies.

"I am going through the recovery protocols and I will have to see how it settles down. It's still a bit early doors at the moment, but I have to make sure I look after it now.

"I need to get my leg up, rest up, and recover well."