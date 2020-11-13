Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

An Australia international, Dave Dennis has made 18 appearances for the Wallabies

Exeter Chiefs flanker Dave Dennis has ended his four-year stay with the Premiership champions after signing for US side LA Giltinis on a two-year deal.

The 34-year-old former Waratahs forward joined Exeter on a three-year deal in 2017, extending by two years in 2019.

He made 80 Chiefs appearances and helped the club win two Premiership titles and an Anglo-Welsh Cup, as well as the European Champions Cup.

"My time here has brought nothing but joy to me and my family," Dennis said.