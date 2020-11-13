Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ollie Atkins played 59 times for Exeter after moving from Edinburgh

Premiership side Gloucester have signed former Exeter Chiefs lock Ollie Atkins.

The Australian, 32, won a Premiership title in 2016-17 during a four-year stay at Exeter that ended in June 2019.

Since then Atkins played for French side Rouen, before a spell in his native Australia with Western Force.