Stuart Hogg has urged his team-mates to keep put smiles on people's faces by beating Italy

Autumn Nations Cup: Italy v Scotland Venue : Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence Date : Saturday, 14 November Kick-off : 12:45 GMT Coverage : Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW & BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

The Scotland rugby squad are aiming to emulate the football team in "inspiring the nation" when they take on Italy on Saturday, says captain Stuart Hogg.

Scotland open their Autumn Nations Cup campaign against the Italians in Florence.

Gregor Townsend's side are targeting a fourth straight victory after beating Wales last time out to cap a positive Six Nations campaign.

"It has been a tough year for everybody," Hogg said.

"So if we can play a small part by putting smiles on people's faces by getting results for everybody then that's us doing our jobs."

The rugby and football sides share a training base at Oriam in Edinburgh, and Hogg said he and a few team-mates watched as the men's football team ended a 23-year wait to qualify for a major finals against Serbia on Thursday.

The Exeter full-back added qualifying for Euro 2020 was "massive", and urged his team-mates to keep the national mood high.

"The big thing which hit home was that we are there to inspire the nation and the football boys did exactly that," he said.

"Now it's our turn, it's our turn to inspire the nation and put smiles on people's faces. How good would it be if we were to win on Saturday? It would cap a great week for Scottish sport and that's our aim."