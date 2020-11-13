Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Henderson and Stockdale were ruled out just hours before kick-off on Friday

Ulster pair Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale have been ruled out of Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup game against Wales.

The IRFU announced the changes less than three hours before kick-off in Dublin on Friday, and it is not believed that either player's omission is Covid-19 related.

Quinn Roux replaces Henderson in the second row while Andrew Conway comes in to start on the right wing, with Hugo Keenan moving to full-back. Munster's Tadhg Beirne is on the bench.

Henderson was set for a return to the side having missed Ireland's final two Six Nations games through suspension.

Stockdale played at 15 against both Italy and France, and had retained his place despite a poor display in Paris.

Munster back Conway had been omitted from the matchday 23 but now comes directly into the starting team, with Keith Earls staying as the replacement for the back three.

Lock Roux is promoted to the starting side as Beirne, who played against Italy and France, is brought onto the bench.

Ireland: Keenan; Conway, Farrell, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton, Gibson-Park; Healy, Kelleher, Porter; Roux, Ryan; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Heffernan, E Byrne, Bealham, Beirne, Connors, Murray, Burns, Earls.