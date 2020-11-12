Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Geordan Murphy will be remembered as a special player for Tigers, helping them to domestic and European success

Geordan Murphy has left his role as director of rugby at Leicester Tigers, ending a 23-year association with the Premiership club.

Tigers say the decision to part company was taken mutually after the 42-year-old was told his contract, which expired in 2021, would not be renewed.

Murphy was a player for 16 years, became Tigers head coach in 2018, and took his current post in July.

"I have spent 23 great years at Leicester Tigers," Murphy said.

"I'm most proud of the respect I earned from my team-mates and colleagues, and I'm grateful to all of them for how they have helped me, supported me and shared in my time at this club."

Leicester say they will not recruit another director of rugby, but will instead advertise for a new role within their coaching set-up.

Irishman Murphy became director of rugby on 1 July following the appointment of Steve Borthwick as head coach, having worked as skills coach, backs coach, attack coach and head coach at Welford Road.

However, Leicester endured another disappointing season on the pitch finishing 11th in the Premiership.

"His contribution of more than 23 years is unrivalled in the professional era," chairman Peter Tom said.

"All of us had the privilege of watching Geordan play for Leicester Tigers before being afforded another privilege in working alongside such a passionate club man."

Murphy will always be synonymous with a golden era at Leicester in which they became a European superpower and dominated domestically.

Four Heineken Cup finals in the Red, White and Green, including back-to-back triumphs in 2001 and 2002, and seven Premiership finals were added to 72 Tests for Ireland and seven appearances for the British and Irish Lions.

He scored 93 tries and 691 points for Tigers, who he joined from All-Ireland League side Naas, and made his debut in November 1997.

Borthwick the 'main man' after legend Murphy's departure

Analysis - BBC Radio Leicester's Tigers reporter Adam Whitty

Murphy's record on the field at Leicester makes him an indisputable club legend, as the Premiership's most decorated player, his legacy is assured.

The Irishman took over as head coach with the club in a hot mess in 2018, starting the role just one match into the 2018-19 season, but Tigers showed only small signs of improvement before he became director of rugby in July.

With Tigers not looking to replace Murphy, new head coach Steve Borthwick is the main man now, make no mistake. This move suggests the club's hierarchy back him to turn around their fortunes.

The timing is bizarre, eight days before the start of a new season. A new-look coaching staff, unveiled four months ago, has been totally dismantled, and the club's training ground is closed due to a Covid-19 outbreak. As ever with Leicester, the drama never stops.