Next month, the great and the good of world rugby will assemble in Paris to draw the pools for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Eddie Jones is way ahead of them.

The England coach plans to use the Autumn Nations Cup, which begins against Georgia on Saturday, to test out new names and untried combinations.

So in a little under three years when the tournament does get under way, which stars will have muscled their way into the starting XV?

In total, there were nearly 30,000 selected teams and the most popular player was second row Maro Itoje, who featured in 97% of line-ups.

His place was never really in doubt. But there were some marginal calls that will draw much more controversy.

Here is the line-up:

15. Anthony Watson - picked in 41% of teams

The Bath flier edged out Elliot Daly on 36%. Max Malins scored 17% with George Furbank getting 6%.

14. Jack Nowell - 22%

Two of Nowell's challengers for this spot are selected elsewhere. Of those to miss out on the XV, Bath's Joe Cokanasiga with 13% is his closest rival.

13. Henry Slade - 35%

The Exeter playmaker is clear favourite for outside centre although Worcester's Ollie Lawrence, who makes his first start on Saturday against Georgia, picks up 17% of the vote. Bath's Jonathan Joseph get 11%.

12. Manu Tuilagi - 26%

Sale's Tuilagi is facing a long spell on the sidelines with an Achilles tendon injury but is still the choice at 12. He was actually beaten by Owen Farrell but more of you wanted the England captain at fly-half, so Tuilagi is in.

11. Jonny May - 47%

Gloucester's gasman is the landslide choice, with Cokanasiga and Ollie Thorley getting 14% and 10% respectively in his wake.

10. Owen Farrell - 48%

The captain keeps his place at 10. It is tight behind him with Leicester's George Ford (16%), Exeter's Joe Simmonds (15%) and Wasps' Jacob Umaga (13%) tough to separate.

9. Ben Spencer - 33%

The Bath nine was a controversial omission from Eddie Jones' squad, but narrowly edges out veteran incumbent Ben Youngs (32%). Dan Robson (22%) and Alex Mitchell (11%) have ground to make up.

1. Ellis Genge - 48%

Leicester's Genge is the loose-head choice ahead of Saracens' Mako Vunipola on 41%.

2. Jamie George - 63%

A big vote for the Saracens hooker ahead of Luke Cowan-Dickie (32%)

3. Kyle Sinckler - 85%

One of the heroes of World Cup 2019 is backed for France 2023. Exeter's Harry Williams pulls in 9%.

4. Maro Itoje - 70%

The best of the unselected rest was Courtney Lawes on 8%.

5. Jonny Hill - 41%

The Exeter man is a newcomer to the international stage but was a popular selection. Lawes (17%) and Launchbury (8%) are again the closest to getting a spot.

6. Sam Underhill - 30%

Tom Curry got more votes than Underhill but more of you want the Sale man at seven than six. There is also some blind-side backing for Jack Willis (23%).

7. Tom Curry - 43%

It was close between Curry and Underhill while Jack Willis(13%) was again the best of the rest.

8. Billy Vunipola - 46%

BBC Sport users go for Vunipola, but there are sizeable sections of support for Exeter's Sam Simmonds (21%) and Harlequins Alex Dombrandt (18%).

