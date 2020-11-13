Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scrum-half Antoine Dupont is one of the French stars who could be released back to his club this weekend

France's opening Autumn Nations Cup match in Vannes on Sunday has been called off after a spate of coronavirus cases among opponents Fiji.

Fiji confirmed another positive test on Tuesday after six cases last week forced the cancellation of a warm-up match against Portugal.

Organisers says there have been another four cases "affecting close contacts".

Bristol back Semi Radradra is one of those to have tested positive, ahis agent confirmed to the Bristol Post. external-link

"This was a difficult and disappointing decision, but it was the only possible outcome following today's test results," said Ben Morel, chief executive of tournament organisers Six Nations Rugby.

Fiji's remaining three matches in the tournament could be at risk.

They are scheduled to play Italy on 21 November and Scotland seven days later, before a final-round game against Pool A opponents on 5 or 6 December.

England, Ireland, Wales and Georgia make up Pool A. The final round of games, on will pair off teams in the corresponding positions in each pool.

A Six Nations statement added that "it is premature to have any views on the staging of this match [against Italy] prior to a further series of tests which are due to take place in the coming days".

Earlier on Friday, France cancelled a scheduled media conference to announce their team for the match, citing "exceptional circumstances".

The effect of the virus has already been felt on this autumn's matches with England having to cancel a match against the Barbarians after several of the invitational side's players breached restrictions confining them to the team hotel.

A coronavirus outbreak in Lyon's camp has caused their French top-flight match at Clermont Auvergne on Sunday to be cancelled.