Scarlets sign ex-Southern Kings tight-head prop Pieter Scholtz
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Scarlets have signed South African tight-head prop Pieter Scholtz to add depth for the rest of 2020-21.
Scholtz's signing was prompted by Samson Lee being regularly absent with Wales and by Alex Jeffries having elbow surgery.
The 26-year-old has played for Southern Kings in the Pro14 as well as Currie Cup teams Pumas and Lions.
Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney described the tight-head as "an area we felt we needed to strengthen".
He added: "At the moment, Javan Sebastian and Werner Kruger are doing a fine job for us, while young Harri O'Connor has shown a huge amount of promise.
"We have been watching Pieter for a while. He is a strong scrummager and has a lot of experience playing in South African rugby."
Scholtz is set to arrive in Llanelli in the coming days, but will go through Covid-19 protocols before being allowed to play towards the end of November.