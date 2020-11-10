Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster fly-half Billy Burns could make his Ireland debut from the bench

Autumn Nations Cup: Ireland v Wales Date: Friday 13 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and app

Leinster winger James Lowe will make his Ireland debut in Friday's Autumn Nations Cup opener against Wales.

The New Zealand-born 28-year-old qualified through residency and starts in Dublin alongside Hugo Keenan and Jacob Stockdale in the back three.

Jamison Gibson-Park makes his maiden start at scrum-half while Ulster fly-half Billy Burns is in line to make his debut from the bench.

Ronan Kelleher returns from injury to start at hooker for Andy Farrell's men.

Cian Healy is the only man retained in the front row from Ireland's Six Nations defeat by France and starts alongside returning Leinsterman Kelleher and Andrew Porter.

Ulster captain Iain Henderson comes back into the side after serving a suspension to start in the second row with James Ryan.

Caelan Doris retains his spot in the back row and will pack down at number eight along with flankers Peter O'Mahony and Josh van der Flier.

Gibson-Park's debut provides Farrell with a new all-Leinster half-back axis alongside skipper Johnny Sexton while Robbie Henshaw will partner Chris Farrell at centre.

Explosive winger James Lowe has been in fine form since joining Leinster in 2017

Lowe will make his long-awaited debut for Ireland on the left wing while Keenan and Stockdale, who is retained at full-back despite criticism after the France defeat, complete the team.

Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne and Finlay Bealham make up the front row replacements while Will Connors and Quinn Roux provide the remaining cover for the forwards.

Regular starting scrum-half Conor Murray drops to the bench alongside debutant Burns and the returning Keith Earls.

The game against Wales on 13 November is the inaugural match of the new-look tournament, with another home game against Georgia in Group A followed by a trip to Twickenham to take on England.

Ireland: Stockdale; Keenan, Farrell, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton, Gibson-Park; Healy, Kelleher, Porter; Henderson, Ryan; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Heffernan, E Byrne, Bealham, Roux, Connors, Murray, Burns, Earls.