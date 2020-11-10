Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sarah Bern started England's 54-0 win over Italy on 1 November

France v England Date: Saturday, 14 November Kick-off: 13:15 GMT Venue: Stade des Alpes, Grenoble Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website with live text commentary online.

England props Sarah Bern and Hannah Botterman will miss Saturday's match away to France through injury.

Bern picked up a knock in Bristol's weekend win over Sale Sharks, while Botterman was injured in Saracens' win over Gloucester-Hartpury.

Wing Lydia Thompson is also ruled out but captain Sarah Hunter returns after missing the win over Italy with injury.

Wasps forward Abi Burton, uncapped at 15-a-side but a key part of England's sevens team, is included.

Saracens' Holly Aitchison is the other uncapped player in the 30-strong group.

Grand Slam winners England play France, their closest rivals in this year's Six Nations, on successive weekends this autumn.

Their first meeting is in Grenoble on Saturday before the two sides meet again at Twickenham on Saturday, 21 November.

England ground out a 19-13 win over France in Pau in February in the opening match of their Six Nations defence.

"While we have a number of absentees, we have real strength in depth as shown in our training squad selection," said coach Simon Middleton.

"This is a group that's trained really well and we're pleased with how we're progressing."

England training squad

Forwards: Sarah Beckett, Shaunagh Brown, Abi Burton, Poppy Cleall, Amy Cokayne, Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies, Detysha Harper, Sarah Hunter, Laura Keates, Heather Kerr, Alex Matthews, Harriet Millar-Mills, Marlie Packer, Morwenna Talling, Abbie Ward.

Backs: Holly Aitchison, Jess Breach, Katy Daley-Mclean, Abby Dow, Zoe Harrison, Megan Jones, Ellie Kildunne, Claudia MacDonald, Amber Reed, Leanne Riley, Helena Rowland, Emily Scarratt, Kelly Smith, Lagi Tuima