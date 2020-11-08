Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales are set to have Justin Tipuric, Samson Lee and Louis Rees-Zammit fit and available for Friday's opening Autumn Nations Cup match in Ireland.

Flanker Tipuric (tonsilitis), prop Lee (head injury) and wing Rees-Zammit (shin injury) all missed the 14-10 Six Nations defeat against Scotland, but are back in full training.

Fly-half Dan Biggar is also fit after being forced off in Llanelli.

But back-rowers Josh Navidi and Ross Moriarty (ankle) are still doubtful.

Neither has played for Wales since March, with Navidi suffering concussion in training and Moriarty an ankle injury.

"Justin Tipuric is back training fully, Ross Moriarty has been back training, and Navs has trained this morning (Monday) and will have another run this afternoon, but it might be a 50-50 (decision) for him," said coach Wayne Pivac.

Wales are preparing for their first match after the departure of defence coach Byron Hayward following five consecutive defeats.