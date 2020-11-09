Wales boss Wayne Pivac on Byron Hayward departure call

Autumn Nations Cup: Ireland v Wales Date: Friday 13 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and app

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac says he has had no talks with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) around his own future.

WRU interim chief executive Steve Phillips said last week Pivac had a plan through until the 2023 World Cup.

Defence coach Byron Hayward lost his job before the Autumn Nations Cup opener against Ireland, with Pivac insisting he has no indication how much time he will be given as head coach.

"There has been no discussion around that at all," said Pivac.

The Wales coach signed a four-year deal in 2019 after taking over from Warren Gatland, with a two-year break clause understood to exist within his contract.

After winning his opening competitive game against Italy in February 2020, Wales have lost five successive matches and recorded their worst Six Nations performances since 2007.

Pivac says Autumn Nations Cup results have not been discussed with regards to the long-term future of the remaining coaching staff.

"From day one it's been about submitting a plan through the interview process, it's about building a side capable of winning a World Cup in 2023," said Pivac.

"We know we're not entirely happy with the results so from my point of view, the pressure comes on because we're humans, very competitive people, and we like to win.

"We want to win all the time, but there has been no conversation around my future or the future of any of the coaches depending on these results.

"We have a plan that we're sticking to and working to. I don't make that decision or those decisions, but certainly I'm in touch with our chief executive on a regular basis and our executives and they know exactly what we're doing and why we're doing things.

"We just carry on and focus on the next game, the next competition and that's what we're doing."

Pivac is now preparing for the new tournament with the opening game against Ireland in Dublin on 13 November followed by home matches against Georgia, England and a play-off game in Llanelli.

"Nothing changes," said Pivac.

"The results in the Six Nations won't change how we approach this particular tournament - it's one where there's an opportunity to try a few players.

"There will be, pretty much, the whole squad used over the next three or four games.

"We're going to stick to our plan and continue to develop the side, and will keep working on our game and are looking to improve all areas of our game.

"That's attack with the ball, our set-piece is a constant work-on and defensively we've obviously got work to do. We're looking to win rugby games but are looking to improve the performance and further develop the depth of the side."

Pivac is hoping for success in the tournament but also developing the squad for 2023.

"We're going out there to win on every occasion but we've got to focus on the big goal which is 2023 and making sure we're making progress," said Pivac.

"When we review at any tournament we look at the results, the impact of them, and whether we're achieving the other goals set outside the results - that's the development of rugby players.

"As we say to them when we come in we want each of them to leave at the end of the campaign in better shape than they arrive - whether that's mentally stronger, in terms of strength and conditioning or technical and tactical appreciation of the game.

"There's a number of things we're looking at - not just the scoreboard and results when it comes to this autumn series."