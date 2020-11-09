Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Jones and Henderson were roommates on the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

Autumn Nations Cup: Ireland v Wales Date: Friday 13 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and app

Ireland lock Iain Henderson has admitted that he does not enjoy playing against Alun Wyn Jones, describing the Wales talisman as "a pest" on the pitch.

Jones became the most capped player in international rugby last month, making his 149th Test appearance in Wales' defeat by Scotland.

Henderson is likely to go head-to-head with his 2017 British and Irish Lions roommate on Friday night when Ireland host Wales in the opening game of the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup in Dublin.

"He's a great lad. He was insightful in almost anything you'd chat to him about," said the Ulster captain.

"I really don't like playing against him - it's probably one of his biggest talents.

"When players don't like playing against other players, it's almost a compliment to the type of player they are.

"He obviously adds a fair bit of 'oomph' if you like to their pack. He's an absolute pest when it comes to the breakdown and maul time."

Henderson is in line for a return to Ireland matchday squad, having missed their Six Nations games against Italy and France through suspension.

In his absence Munster's Tadhg Beirne partnered James Ryan in the second row, and delivered performances that will give coach Andy Farrell food for thought before making his team selection on Wednesday.

Ireland and Wales endured ultimately disappointing Six Nations campaigns under new head coaches, and will look to the new four-week tournament to build momentum going into 2021.

Amid a changing of the coaching guard, Wales skipper Jones continues to be an ever-present in the squad, over 14 years on from his debut against Argentina.

The lock drew level with legendary New Zealand flanker Richie McCaw's record of 148 Tests appearances against France last month before passing the former All Black skipper against Scotland.

Nine of those caps came for the Lions across three tours, including captaining the side in their decisive third Test victory over Australia in 2013.

"In terms of of the charisma that he brings to the team, obviously he's captained them a lot and has a lot of leadership qualities that you see coming out," said Henderson.

"Those are the things that he brings and trying to negate that is difficult because he is a relatively resilient character who will continue to bring that irrespective of how the game's going for them."