Fourth-placed Wasps have the best points difference in the division after Macdonald's exploits

Wasps trounced bottom-of-the-table DMP Durham Sharks by the remarkable scoreline of 105-0 in round four of the Women's Premier 15s.

Ellie Boatman scored a first-half hat-trick and Claudia Macdonald ran in four tries in the Twyford Avenue rout.

Harlequins won 33-24 at Loughborough in a meeting of two unbeaten sides, despite two tries in the final five minutes from England's Emily Scarratt.

Defending champions Saracens beat Gloucester-Hartpury 43-5.

May Campbell scored a hat-trick as Sarries scored four first-half tries to maintain their 100% record.

They trail on points difference to Quins, who recorded their fourth successive bonus-point win, having built a 19-5 half-time lead and added a bonus-point try soon after the break.

Exeter Chiefs registered their first victory in the division, having joined at the start of the season, beating Worcester Warriors 19-7.

Warriors and England wing Lydia Thompson was forced off through injury on 34 minutes with the scores level at 7-7, and moments later Emily Tuttosi powered over from a driving maul to put Exeter 12-7 up just before the break.

Two minutes into the second half, Spain international Laura Delgado scored on her first start for the club.

Bristol secured 40-18 victory at Sale as a Clara Nielson brace helped build a 34-point advantage, before the Sharks registered two consolation scores.