Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Taniela Tupou scored the decisive try for Australia

2020 Tri Nations Australia (8) 24 Tries : Wright, Tupou Cons: Hodge Pens: Hodge 4 New Zealand (8) 22 Tries: Ioane, Taylor, Vaa'i Cons: J Barrett 2 Pens: J Barrett

Australia bounced back from last weekend's record defeat to New Zealand to edge past the All Blacks 24-22 in a thriller at Suncorp Stadium.

The Wallabies started brightly as Tom Wright crossed in the third minute, before Rieko Ioane levelled the scores.

Both sides finished the first half with 14 men as debutant Lachlan Swinton and Ofa Tu'ungafasi were both sent off.

The visitors led 15-11 before Taniela Tupou scored for the Wallabies, who held on despite Tupou Vaa'i's late try.

More to follow.

Teams

Australia: Banks; Wright, Petaia, Paisami, Koroibete; Hodge, White; Slipper, Paenga-Amosa, Alaalatoa, Simmons, Philip, Swinton, Hooper, Wilson.

Replacements: Fainga'a, Bell, Tupou, Hanigan, Wright, McDermott, Lolesio, Daugunu.

New Zealand: J Barrett; Reece, Lienert-Brown, Laumape, Ioane; B Barrett, Perenara; Tuinukuafe, Taylor, Tu'ungafasi, S Barrett, Whitelock, Ioane, Cane, Savea.

Replacements: Aumua, Hodgman, Lomax, Vaa'i, Grace, Weber, Sotutu, McKenzie, Jordan.