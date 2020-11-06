Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarratt (left) played the most minutes out of any player in the Women's Six Nations

England's Emily Scarratt and France's Antoine Dupont have been named the respective Six Nations women's and men's player of the championship.

Centre Scarratt, 30, helped England win a second successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam this year.

She was England's highest points scorer in the tournament, registering two tries and kicking 19 conversions.

Dupont, 23, becomes the first Frenchman to win the award, which was introduced in 2004.

He scored one try and managed four try assists during the Six Nations, with no other scrum-half making more than Dupont's 249 metres with ball in hand in a tournament which saw France finish runners-up to England.

Dupont came out on top of a six-man shortlist including England duo Maro Itoje and Ben Youngs, Ireland back-row CJ Stander as well as France team-mates Gregory Alldritt and Romain Ntamack.