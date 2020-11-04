Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland ended the Six Nations by winning in Wales for the first time in 18 years last weekend

Winger Sean Maitland has been restored to the Scotland squad for this month's Autumn Nations Cup, with scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne also drafted in.

Maitland was dropped for Saturday's Six Nations win over Wales after breaching Covid-19 protocol on Barbarians duty.

Injuries to scrum-halves Finn Russell and Adam Hastings during that victory in Llanelli rules them out of the games against Italy, France and Fiji.

Richie Gray, Rob Harley and Ratu Tagive have returned to Glasgow Warriors.

Exeter Chiefs' Hidalgo-Clyne is the only new addition to head coach Gregor Townsend's original selection at the beginning of October.

"It's obviously disappointing to lose two quality players like Finn and Adam, who had both been playing well," said Townsend. "However, this provides an opportunity to other players to come into the team and lead our attack.

"We welcome Sam into camp after a successful time with Exeter and he will add further competition at scrum-half."