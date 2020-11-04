Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

James Lowe, right, is set to make his international debut in the Autumn Nations Cup

Leinster winger James Lowe has been included in Andy Farrell's Ireland squad for the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup.

The New Zealand-born 28-year-old is eligible for Ireland through residency after joining Leinster in 2017.

Keith Earls returns from injury, while Munster team-mate Shane Daly and Ulster's Billy Burns are also included.

Ireland take on Wales on 13 November before games against England and Georgia.

Uncapped fly-half Burns replaces Connacht's Jack Carty in the squad, while Munster centre Daly is named in the international set-up for the first time after centre Garry Ringrose sustained a broken cheekbone against Italy.

Back row Jack Conan has returned to Leinster to recover from injury, but Ulster captain Iain Henderson is available for selection after serving the suspension which ruled him out of the conclusion to the Six Nations.

Lowe could make a long-awaited debut against Wales in the Nations Cup opener in Dublin.

He trained with Ireland before October's matches to bed in with the squad and adds to the attacking talent in the back three.

Hugo Keenan, Jacob Stockdale and Andrew Conway started against Italy and France, while Lowe, the returning Earls and the versatile Daly provide Farrell with plenty of options.

Ireland missed out on the Six Nations title after falling to a disappointing g defeat away to France on Saturday

The squad is largely similar to the one that missed out on the Six Nations title in October, with Tadhg Furlong, Ryan Baird, Dave Kilcoyne, Ringrose, Jordan Larmour and Will Addison not considered because of injury.

Ulster's John Cooney again misses out at scrum-half, with Farrell electing to go with veteran Conor Murray, Connacht's Kieron Marmion and Leinster's Jamison Gibson-Park.

Ireland kick off the Autumn Nations Cup against Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Friday, 13 November, before a visit to Twickenham to take on England on 21 November.

Farrell's men welcome Georgia to Dublin on 29 November and will have a home play-off game against one of France, Italy, Scotland or Fiji on 5 December.

Ireland squad for Autumn Nations Cup

Forwards: Cian Healy, Ed Byrne, Andrew Porter, John Ryan , Finlay Bealham, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Heffernan, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Quinn Roux, Tadhg Beirne, Ultan Dillane, CJ Stander, Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Carlan Doris, Will Connors.

Backs: Conor Murray, Kieran Marmion, Jamison Gibson-Park, Johnny Sexton (captain), Ross Byrne, Billy Burns, Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Chris Farrell, Stuart McCloskey, Keith Earls, Andrew Conway, Jacob Stockdale, James Lowe, Shane Daly, Hugo Keenan.