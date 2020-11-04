Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jamie Gibson spent two years with Leicester prior to joining Saints in 2015

Gloucester have signed former Northampton Saints flanker Jamie Gibson ahead of the new Premiership season.

The 30-year-old has moved to Kingsholm after five years with Northampton and has played 181 Premiership games.

"Jamie is an experienced operator in Premiership rugby, and he adds another dynamic to our squad," said head coach George Skivington.

Gloucester begin the 2020-21 season with a trip to face Leicester Tigers on Saturday, 21 November.

They finished seventh in 2019-20, a season split into two halves because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The length of Gibson's contract with the Cherry and Whites has not been disclosed.