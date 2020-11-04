Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Maks van Dyk (right) will add to Exeter's ball-carrying options in the loose

Double-winning Exeter Chiefs have signed South African prop Maks van Dyk for the 2020-21 Premiership season.

The 28-year-old tighthead will provide cover when England's Harry Williams and Wales' Tomas Francis head off for international duty.

Van Dyk played for Sharks, Cheetahs and Griquas in his native country and also had spells at Leinster, Toulouse and Chiefs' Premiership rivals Harlequins.

"Having watched Exeter, I like what I see and how they play," Van Dyk said.

"For me, this is a big opportunity for me to not only join a great club, but at the same time improve my own game.

"I know the Premiership is a very tough division, much different to what I faced in France, but having been at Harlequins I do have an idea of what to expect."

Although yet to be capped at senior international level with the Springboks, he was a member of their under-20s World Cup- winning team in 2012.