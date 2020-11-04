James Hume (22) and Stewart Moore (21) have featured prominently in Ulster's winning start to the season

Ulster skills coach Dan Soper has commended the way in which the province's more established players have reacted to the emergence of new competition.

Michael Lowry, James Hume and Stewart Moore are among the former Academy players to have strengthened the fight for places in the backline.

Ulster's improved depth across the board has been on display during their positive start to the season, in which they have won all four of their opening matches.

While Moore and Hume have featured prominently in recent weeks, Ireland international Stuart McCloskey started Monday's win over Cardiff while Luke Marshall returned from another lengthy injury lay-off.

"What's really important for us is, yeah we're trying to develop young talent and bring through that depth, but it doesn't mean we're ignoring the more seasoned guys in the group," said Soper.

"They are working just as hard to get better as individuals and to contribute to the squad.

Ulster and Ireland centre Marshall returned from a hip injury on Monday to make his first appearance since February

"They've been excellent (with the younger players).

"Take Luke for example, he's had a tough pre-season or off-season, he hasn't been able to do as much as he would've wanted in terms of training on the pitch.

"The support he's able to give the likes of James and Stewart as guys that play his position is invaluable.

"It's not necessarily always a formal sit down, it's the quiet conversation in the gym, if something didn't go right at the weekend they say 'listen, that's happened to me in the past'... young guys take confidence out of that."

Province 'very conscious' of building depth

Since head coach Dan McFarland's arrival, Ulster's depth has improved considerably.

In order to challenge reining Pro14 champions and undoubtedly the league's team to beat, Leinster, Ulster will have to rely on this depth carrying them through what is set to be an extra-physically demanding campaign given its delayed start.

"It's something that we've been very conscious of," admitted Soper

"You look at any top team in any league, they have a depth, it's what gets them through particularly in this time of the year when you have internationals away.

"We need to start growing that competition in the squad, that brings a real competitiveness and therefore the standard of our training will improve and hopefully then we see the result of that.

"We're pleased with a lot of the young guys that have come through and been able to step up."