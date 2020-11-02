Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Title-winning England duo Maro Itoje and Ben Youngs have been shortlisted for the 2020 Six Nations player of the championship award.

Ireland back-row CJ Stander is also in contention, with French trio Gregory Alldritt, Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack making up the six-man list.

Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones won the award last year, while Mike Brown in 2014 is the only Englishman to claim the prize.

The winner will be announced on Friday.

Saracens flanker Itoje, 26, was the heartbeat of the England pack as he won his third Six Nations title, while Leicester's Youngs orchestrated the side from scrum-half.

The 31-year-old capped an impressive campaign by scoring two tries in Saturday's title-clinching win against Italy, marking his 100th international cap.

Ireland back-rower Stander was one of his side's standout performers in a tournament where a final-day defeat in Paris stopped them winning a fourth title in seven years.

Stander, 30, was man of the match in Ireland's opening two wins against Scotland and Wales, going on to finish the championship having made more carries (77) and won more turnovers (six) than any other player.