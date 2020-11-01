Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Women's Six Nations: Italy v England Italy: (0) 0 England: (28) 54 Tries: Kildunne, Cleall, Scarratt, Ward, Bern, Breach, Riley, Packer Cons: Scarratt 5, Harrison 2

England claimed a second successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam with a bruising 54-0 victory against Italy.

The Red Roses were already champions after four games but their intention to stay unbeaten was clear as Ellie Kildunne crossed within four minutes.

Poppy Cleall, captain Emily Scarratt and Abbie Ward followed suit for a first-half bonus point.

Four more tries after the break capped off a Six Nations which England dominated throughout.

After a slow start to the second half from the visitors, Sarah Bern found her way across the tryline, before Jess Breach, Leanne Riley and Marlie Packer added their names to the scoresheet.

The Red Roses now have a week off before playing two Tests against France as the countdown to the 2021 World Cup continues.

The weekend's other two Women's Six Nations matches - Wales v Scotland and France v Ireland - were postponed because of coronavirus.

More to follow.