Josh Turnbull was sent off for a dangerous tackle against Zebre on 2 October

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Ulster Date: Mon 2 November Time: 18:00 GMT Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Coverage: Commentary Radio Wales medium wave, Radio Cymru DAB, report and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wales back-rower Josh Turnbull returns from suspension for Cardiff Blues' Pro14 meeting with Ulster at Rodney Parade.

Turnbull was handed a four-week ban following a red card against Zebre for a dangerous tackle.

Flanker Matty Rea will make his 50th appearance for Ulster.

Fly-half Billy Burns returns from injury to captain the side alongside scrum-half John Cooney, who has been released to play by Ireland.

Blues return to their temporary Rodney Parade home following a frustrating defeat to Munster and face another fierce challenge from across the Irish Sea.

Ulster are unbeaten in Conference A and sit just a point behind leaders Leinster in second place.

Will Boyde returns from injury to make his first Blues appearance of the season alongside Turnbull joining James Botham in the back-row, with James Ratti moving forward into the second-row.

Blues are otherwise unchanged, with Kristian Dacey continuing as captain.

The capital-city region have won two of their three Pro14 games this season, against Zebre and Connacht, but were beaten in a thrilling game by Munster last time out.

"We were pleased with our physicality and effort out in Munster but we made too many errors and were often indisciplined, we didn't adapt to the interpretations of the referee," said Blues head coach John Mulvihill.

"We have to bring that physical edge and work-rate again this week and remain accurate and disciplined in our game plan.

"Ulster will present another formidable challenge. They are undefeated and are a hugely physical team with good variety to their attack and they do not lose many players to the international game.

"We will have to be at our best but we still have some confidence and momentum, we have prepared well and have a pretty good record at Rodney Parade."

John Cooney has been released by Ireland to play against Cardiff Blues

Ulster will aim to maintain their unbeaten start to the new Pro14 season, having beaten Benetton, Ospreys and Dragons so far.

Rea, 27, will start at blindside flanker, with Jordi Murphy at openside and Nick Timoney coming in at number eight.

Hooker Adam McBurney makes his first start this season, as does second row Kieran Treadwell.

Burns is one of four changes to the back line, with Stuart McCloskey being released from international duties to start alongside Stewart Moore in the centre. Michael Lowry comes in to start at full-back.

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Aled Summerhill, ReyLee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Hallam Amos; Jarrod Evans, Lewis Jones; Corey Domachowski, Kristian Dacey (capt), Dmitri Arhip, James Ratti, Rory Thornton, Josh Turnbull, Jim Botham, Will Boyde.

Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Brad Thyer, Scott Andrews, Ben Murphy, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Hill, Jason Tovey, Garyn Smith.

Ulster: Michael Lowry; Craig Gilroy, Stewart Moore, Stuart McCloskey, Louis Ludik; Billy Burns (capt), John Cooney; Eric O'Sullivan, Adam McBurney, Marty Moore, Alan O'Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Matty Rea, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: John Andrew, Jack McGrath, Ross Kane, Sam Carter, Sean Reidy, Alby Mathewson, Luke Marshall, Ethan McIlroy.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Assistant Referees: Adam Jones, Ben Breakspear (both WRU)

TMO: Ian Davies (WRU)