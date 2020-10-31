Six Nations 2020: England win title after France beat Ireland

England won the Six Nations after France beat Ireland on a thrilling final day of the delayed tournament.

Eddie Jones' side had claimed a bonus-point win against Italy earlier on Saturday but faced a tense wait as both teams in the day's final fixture attempted to take the title.

England's first title since 2017 was confirmed by France's 35-27 victory.

Ireland, who would have taken the crown if they had beaten France by six points or more, led 10-7 at one point.

The hosts took control to win in Paris but needed a bonus point and a winning margin of 31 points or more to claim the Six Nations themselves.

But they were unable to win by a large enough margin as England took the title on points difference.

England will fly home on Sunday and be presented with the trophy on their return.

Their victory comes at the end of the longest Six Nations in history after the tournament was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

How England won the title

England came into this tournament as World Cup runners-up, but the Six Nations title seemed far from their reach after the opening game:

Youngs enters history books

Ben Youngs scores a try
Ben Youngs made his England debut in 2010

Ben Youngs put in a man-of-the-match performance for England as he became only the second male player to reach 100 caps for the country after Jason Leonard.

The scrum-half had been stuck on 99 caps since the Six Nations was halted but scored once in each half to make the wait more than worth it.

After his achievement, he was presented with a gold cap and an engraved watch by his team-mates in the Stadio Olimpico dressing room.

"It was an incredible touch and something that I wasn't expecting," the 31-year-old said.

"It was a great presentation from Eddie [Jones] and Owen [Farrell] and I will now reflect and enjoy this moment."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

273 comments

  • Congratulations England! And I'm really glad that I got to see some rugby on the telly again.

    • nicandjul replied:
      Totally agree with you. It’s a ray of sunshine, this and the final games of the European cups.

  • Well done England.
    Happy for my team, les Bleus, for they finish second with a BP win over Ireland and having defeated England in February.
    Thanks to all the teams for the entertainment in these otherwise depressing times.

    • Al replied:
      We’ll have the French at Twickenham next year. Revenge.

  • Allez les Rosbifs !! Congratulations England !!

  • Well Done England. Deserving Winners, best team, best players - from a disappointed Irishman!

    • Harry replied:
      Best team, except they lost to France

  • Finally some good news in 2020!

    • Titch replied:
      Crap

  • Yay something to cheer about..........well done England

    • Titch replied:
      Backdoor bandits

  • Congratulations England. A well deserved victory that will one day be the stuff of pub quizzes!

  • John Inverdale toed the BBC line by suggesting at half time that the match in Paris was Ireland's to lose. (They were losing 17-13 at the time) - shame nobody told France. Congratulations England.

  • Very close, competitive championship this time

    Well done England

  • Oh, yes!!!!

  • Well done England....... Very nervy watching France/Ireland - could have gone any of the 3 ways!

  • Wales the biggest disappointment of all hero to zero, five straight defeats from a team that had forgotten how to loose??

    • Wayne replied:
      Joke of coaching team

  • No outstanding team in the strangest ever 6 Nations. England however are worthy winners in my mind, let’s hope these autumn internationals happen!!!

  • Anyone but Wales to be honest. 👍🏻

    • Richard replied:
      Why?

  • Well done England it is so deserved

  • YES GET IN!

  • fantastic

  • COME ON BOYS

  • Come on !!!

  • Uncharacteristically sloppy game from Ireland. France are the real deal, they will only get better.

    Well done England, woooooo hooooo!

