Wales 10-14 Scotland: Can Gregor Townsend's stingy side take the next step?

By Tom EnglishBBC Scotland

Ever since their game against Wales was cancelled in March, Gregor Townsend's players have repeatedly said they would have won in Cardiff that day. Quite a claim for guys representing a nation that has known only failure in the Principality for almost two decades.

Understanding of the cause, but frustrated by the effect, they spoke with absolute confidence about what would have gone down had Covid-19 not got in their way.

With 10 minutes left at the rearranged venue of Llanelli, the time had come to back up their words with deeds. The game had been an awful one, devoid of excitement and quality and pockmarked by mistakes and stop-start rugby, but it now took on a grisly fascination.

Scotland led by a point at 11-10. Finn Russell had long since departed with a damaged groin and now Adam Hastings was off with a dicky shoulder. Stuart Hogg, the 15, was playing 10. Scott Steele, the debutant scrum-half, had to play on the wing.

As bad as Wales were - a dismal imitation of a team taken to dizzy highs by Warren Gatland and Shaun Edwards - there is always an anxiety among Scotland fans when tight Test matches come down the stretch, particularly in Wales.

Fatalism may have taken hold as the clock hit 70 minutes. We've all seen this movie before. It's more familiar to the Scotland fans than Willy Wonka at Christmas-time. "They're going to lose the plot… in the last minute… Wales will get a penalty… Halfpenny will kick it…"

That denouement started with a mighty Scottish scrum and a penalty that took them deep into Welsh territory, where they remained. If we expected Scottish heads to explode, they remained cool. If we doubted their ability to see the game out, they did it with ease.

With the pressure at its most intense, Scotland became calm and controlled. We suspected that this team has grown up, from dreamer to realist, and now we know it to be true.

'Scotland have played better in Wales and lost'

The cut and thrust and thud and blunder of Llanelli will soon be forgotten, but for Townsend's players the feelgood will last.

In the past, they have played a whole lot better against Wales and have lost. There was no comfort in that, no satisfaction in performance when the game was lost. Championship rugby is all about winning.

All of them have believed they've been on the right track since their World Cup debrief in January, a hugely significant moment when the penny finally dropped and the playing mantra shifted.

Scotland have been easy on the eye over the years. Some sumptuous scores, some outrageous skill, some moments to savour. They were nice to watch but easy to beat. Mostly, they were boys among men. Naive. Not tuned into the brutal realities of Test rugby.

The big teams just waited for Scotland to overplay their hand, then picked them off. Their capacity to shoot themselves in the foot has been pretty much an ever-present over the past 20 years.

Since 2000, they've conceded an average of 124 points per Six Nations campaign. Only once, in 2006, had they conceded less than 100. Last season, it was 125. The season before, 128. This season... 59.

That level of stinginess is remarkable. It's the lowest number of points any team has conceded in the Six Nations in five years. The winners of the tournament usually give up about 70 points.

It's progress built on Steve Tandy's defence and a newfound pride in protecting their own line. Pragmatism, in other words. All champion teams - Exeter, Leinster, England - have a cussedness at their core. They all begin by shoring things up defensively and then build layers on top of solid foundations.

This season, Scotland had the best defensive record of any team in the Six Nations. That's never happened before.

At the World Cup, they shipped four tries against Ireland and another four against Japan. In the entire Six Nations just gone, they conceded five. They let Wales in for a desperately soft score on Saturday, but that kind of weakness is becoming rare.

Artillery is there, but balance must be found

The attack has been less impressive. Or, at least, the finishing has been.

That game against Ireland on opening day is still one to make Townsend wince. It should have been won. There was the Stuart Hogg moment, of course, but they had so many other wasted opportunities.

Even the England game in the monsoon offered up chances. You couldn't say that the Scots deserved to win but they spent twice the amount of time attacking England in their 22 that England spent attacking Scotland in theirs.

Townsend has the attacking artillery to score more often - and to kick on to the level of serious title rivals they will need to be more creative. Saturday's backline of Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, James Lang, Blair Kinghorn, Russell and Ali Price is, in theory, a dangerous crew.

A back-up backline of Huw Jones, Sean Maitland, Rory Hutchinson, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe, Adam Hastings and George Horne shows that Townsend has options now.

The upcoming Tests could be all about getting the balance right between attack and defence.

What a journey the coach has been on these past 18 months. The travails of the 2019 Six Nations followed by the dejection of the World Cup and, in its wake, the fallout with Russell.

Townsend took a pounding in that period. His credibility was on the line for a little while there. He's had to look at the way he was doing things and accept that he needed to change. It took some humility.

Townsend has emerged as a stronger character, one who made a great call in bringing in Tandy to reinvent his defence and another great call in bringing in Pieter de Villiers to work on the scrum.

His own management style has altered, too. You hear that from the players. They're happier now. Finally, they've hit on a way of playing that brings results.

They have a breather before going again in the November tournament, a chance to reinforce the self-belief they developed with three championship wins in a row, two of them on the road.

Those games against Italy, France, Fiji - then one of Ireland, England, Wales or Georgia - will be a prelude to the 2021 Six Nations, which will be upon us before we know it.

The next step is not just to win three out of five, it's to go into the final Saturday with a realistic shot at the title. More and more, they'll believe they're capable of getting to that point.

Comments

Join the conversation

32 comments

  • Just read the entire article. What one eyed drivel.

  • ....and another thing, why oh why was the line out call to the back of the line under those conditions, with a Hooker who’d just taken a real sore one and having to throw on his own line straight away??

    Plan....what plan?!

    • Julio Laker replied:
      I think there was just the one successful lineout in the whole first half (both teams). Seemed fairly obvious to everyone watching that a short lineout was the better strategy.

  • First 6N weekend is Eng v Sco at Twickenham.

    Seriously what do you think is going to happen other than a drubbing

  • Can anyone explain why there wasn’t a clear plan to chip behind and counter the persistent (they’ been doing it for around 12 years or so....) offside welsh defence?

    At least leave a crumb of doubt in their minds as they blindside the ref, both touch judges and the tmo!

    • Blue Tifosi replied:
      Yep, because that plan walked off the park after 32 mins with a torn groin.

  • No

  • Even Scots must cringe at this article

    Their maximum is 3rd or 4th in the 6N and that's with a fair wind.

    • Blue Tifosi replied:
      Even you must cringe at your comment???

  • Wales looked more like Scotland than Scotland tbh. I was never a huge fan of Price, always too erratic for me but yesterday I thought he was unlucky not to get motm given the maturity of his display, definitely a more calm and collected performance. Rubbish conditions but nobody really shone as an outstanding performer, Ritchie got it for his turnover in front of the Scotland try line. GT doing ok

  • Oh crikey! Here we go again. Scot on the up and up. Again. Keep bigging them up, Tom. Watched the game... Oh dear. Wales were terrible and quite frankly I don't think Scotland were much better. But they've grown up!

  • No.

  • Winning away from home and having a decent bench is a good step forward.

  • I just feel England and France will be the teams to beat over the next cycle looking at the squads and strength in depth both posses it’s hard to see either one of the two not winning each year. Ireland Scotland and Wales will be competitive and will win games but I can’t see them winning enough to take a championship over the next couple of years.

  • Can't see it myself. The player pool is not there. There has been no consistency. All this hype is just based off one good 6 Nations finish. Wasn't long ago that Scotland lost to Japan in the Rugby WC. Seems like another false dawn.

    • Julio Laker replied:
      Wasn't long ago that England finished 5th 2018 (defacto last). The Japan game was an exceptional event, I don't think anyone could have beaten them on that day such was the momentum behind them.

  • We have had by our standards a good six nations and have a good set of players at our disposal. but now there are some things we need to do long term.
    Ensure there is an effective link between grassroots/schools and the pro teams, ensure super six becomes sustainabale, and above all - a third pro club team, be that in borders, Dundee, Aberdeen etc

    • FF replied:
      If we couldn’t afford a third pro team before covid we certainly. Ant afford one now. Unless you have about £10m a year to pay for one?

  • If Scotland going to win 6n need to do it in inext 2 - 3 years , in this WC cycle. The better players are now in their peak I.e Watson Russell & Hogg by next WC these will be in their 30s and on decline. Only problem I can see is the resurgent of France as well as England & Ireland being competitive. Can they win yes , will they win I’m not sure.

  • Actually folks, Scots only a couple of scores (vs Ireland, then England) off winning it this time. So, young team, build on that defence, bit of luck, why not the whole way sometime soon?

    • Blue Tifosi replied:
      The Grand Slam that got away?

  • I've read some absolutely atrocious articles by Tom English over the years (I guess that's all he's got really) but this is the most ludicrous of all. Do us a favour and find a new job.

    • Sinik replied:
      Away then and languish in the literary artist that is Matt Dawson! Odd innit BBC than comments not invited on his piece.

  • I would love to see all the home nations doing well, Wales set the template to achieve this under Gatland the only down side is the small player pool, so Gatlands law would not work. But good luck . The world is always a better place if the are 4 or 5 strong teams in the 6Nations

  • Scotland need all their big players fit and playing well to even be competitive. There’s a good chance Townsend won’t even pick them, So in all likelihood, no!

    Another 3 wins though and Gatland can’t ignore taking 5/6 as Lions, which would be progress.

  • I hope they do. But narrowly beating Wales, a
    team rebuilding and going through a turbulent time with a new coach, shouldn't be a bench mark of where they want to aim

    • FF replied:
      It’s not the benchmark they are aiming for - as English says the aim is to be in the last round with a realistic chance of winning the championship. Winning the first 6N game away in a decade anyone else but Rome was just the first step. Hopefully there’s more to come

