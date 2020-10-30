Bledisloe Cup: New Zealand beat Australia 43-5 to lift trophy for 18th consecutive year

Richie Mo’unga scoring a try for New Zealand against Australia
Australia have not lifted the annual trans-Tasman Bledisloe Cup since 2002
Rugby Championship
Australia: Lolesio
Cons:
New Zealand: Tu'inukuafe, Mounga (2), Coles, Ioane, J Barrett
Cons: Mounga (5) Pens: Mounga

New Zealand won the Bledisloe Cup for an 18th consecutive year after a record 43-5 victory over Australia in Sydney.

Richie Mo'unga scored 23 points including two tries and five conversions for the All Blacks at the ANZ Stadium.

It was New Zealand's biggest ever margin of victory over the Wallabies.

Ian Foster's side now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-Test series, with this meeting also the opening game of the Rugby Championship.

This victory follows their 27-7 win in Auckland last week and a 16-16 opening-game draw in Wellington at the start of the month.

Saturday's fixture was played in front of 25,689 fans in Sydney after a loosening of coronavirus restrictions in Australia.

The two sides meet again in Brisbane on Saturday 7 November (08:45 GMT).

Mo'unga went over twice in the first half to put New Zealand in control, with further tries from Karl Tu'inukuafe and Dane Coles making it 26-0 at the break.

Australia responded within two minutes of the restart when debutant Noah Lolesio went over for his first Test try, but it failed to halt the All Blacks' momentum.

Mo'unga's penalty extended their lead before further scores from Rieko Ioane and Jordie Barrett - both converted by Mo'unga - pressed home their superiority.

The Rugby Championship features just three teams this year - Australia, New Zealand and Argentina - after world champions South Africa withdrew because of fears over player welfare and disruption amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teams

Australia: Haylett-Petty; Daugunu, Petaia, Simone, Koroibete; Lolesio, White; Slipper, Paenga-Amosa, Alaalatoa, Salakaia-Loto, Philip, Hanigan, Hooper, Wilson.

Replacements: Uelese, Sio, Tupou, Simmons, McReight, McDermott, Hodge, Paisami.

New Zealand: B. Barrett; J. Barrett, Liernert-Brown, Goodhue, Clarke; Mo'unga, Smith; Tuinukuafe, Coles, Tu'ungafasi, Tuipulotu, Whitelock, Frizzel, Cane, Sotutu.

Replacements: Taylor, Hodgman, Lomax, S. Barrett, Papali'i, Perenara, Laumape, Ioane.

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)

  • Pointless competition without the Saffies just the Aussies and Pumas to beat up on.Might be an idea to stop poaching Samoans,Fijians etc and strengthening their rugby.Mind you it will never happen that would weaken the AB and the Aussies seriously.

  • Competitive. Amazing to see how far union has fallen in Australia.

  • The Aussies were overawed in the first half but the AB’s were clinical. Second half sloppy from the AB’s - when that team puts an 80 minute performance together, watch out world!

  • The New Zealand team take rugby to another level that other teams cannot reach.

  • Some will say pointless competition without the springboks but following our dismal World Cup Sam Kane would’ve had this trophy 🏆 in his sights as a builder for the team.

    Super performance in the first half but the Aussies made slot of errors.

    Our kicking game through Richie M. was outstanding.

    Role in Brisbane next week

  • England would beat them both. #YNWA #KINGKENNY #SOUNESS #MANE

    • mcm75 replied:
      Your in the wrong Hys wait until 7.30 tonite after the Liverpool v West Ham.

  • Will always be this way for the Bledisloe Cup. One county's national sport vs a sport not even ranked in the other country's top 5. I'm an Aussie, but love watching the ABs. Great to see a crowd too.

  • Wow and just think this same Australia team beat England 76-0 a few years back. I remember that day as if it was yesterday.

    • AG replied:
      Also Australia who Scotland in the last few years have beaten in Oz and out 50 points on at Murrayfield.

  • 3-0 in series not 2-0!

    • ragerancher replied:
      2 wins, 1 draw that is 2-0. Basic maths

  • If the team that has been named to pay Italy today were playing the All Blacks instead, I would fear a similar result. From an England fan.

    • Hungry John replied:
      Award for most pointless comment.

  • Pointless competition....??

