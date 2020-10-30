Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

2020 Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Sat 31 October Time: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC TV, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website and app

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones says he understands the decision behind his family not being present at his world record cap appearance.

With Wales in the middle of firebreak lockdown, the Six Nations match against Scotland will be held behind closed doors at Parc y Scarlets.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) asked the Welsh government about a possible exemption for Jones, which was turned down, but he accepts the situation.

"The question was asked," said Jones.

The 35-year-old will win his 149th cap, when he plays his 140th match for Wales alongside his nine British and Irish Lions tests.

Jones will beat the previous mark of 148 set by New Zealand legend Richie McCaw but will not do so in front of the usual 74,000 fans at Principality Stadium in Cardiff and his family will be watching from home.

He said: "Had it been different, a normal occasion, we would have cracked on and nothing would have been said.

"Permission was asked from the government for exceptional circumstances, but in the grand scheme, one day in a lifetime is nothing considering we are in a hard lockdown and large parts of Wales were in local lockdowns before that.

"Our families are understanding and the difficult part of it is, if this was an away game it would be easy to take in many ways.

"The fact it's at home and we can't have fans, we can't have family, it is what it is. The ability to just have the game is far and away the overriding pleasing point."

Alun Wyn Jones played blind-side flanker in his first two Wales internationals in Argentina in 2006

Jones has highlighted the influence of his family in his career.

"When you move up the ladder of elite sport the support you have is second to none, particularly with what we have at the WRU," said Jones.

"My minis rugby was played at Mumbles and then Bonymaen accepted me up there for the large part of my younger career.

"It is a credit to my parents and my family for being the backstop when there is injury or decisions to be made on where, what, who you play for.

"I've been fortunate to have my mum, my sister and my dad - when he was around - and then my wife and the girls.

"They have definitely kept me grounded these last few years as they are maturing faster than ever I can't say enough about my family, as when I do finish they will still be there and the game will move on. I'm all too aware of that."

That goes back to Jones' first cap in Argentina in June 2006 as a 20-year-old.

"Back in the day, we didn't have a cap number on the jersey when we were heading out," recalled Jones.

"I cherish the fact you become part of something special with a simple blow of the whistle.

"Whether it was one or a few more, it's still a great occasion for myself and my family.

"Hopefully I haven't changed as a bloke too much. With rugby, you get experience and hopefully I've learned through those.

"I still enjoy it and hopefully the experiences have improved me.

"I'm conscious of some people saying: 'You haven't played abroad' and: 'You haven't done this and that'.

"But, ultimately, I enjoy what I do and where I do it. I'm conscious how finite a career in sport is."

You're only as good as your next game - Jones

Jones might be poised to top the appearance list, but does not believe he has emulated the achievements of some of his heroes.

"I can remember looking up to Martin Johnson, John Eales, people who achieved all there is," said Jones.

"Their CVs are a bit heavier than mine."

Jones will find himself in the unusual position of being an Ospreys stalwart and becoming the world's most capped player at the Llanelli home of the region's most fierce rivals, Scarlets

"Being an Ospreys I would rather it was at the Liberty Stadium!" joked Jones.

"It will definitely be quieter than I'm used to at Parc y Scarlets, but we're fortunate we get to take the field in these times."

Wales coach Wayne Pivac believes Jones can extend his world record and even believes the 2023 World Cup is a possibility, describing his captain as someone who can 'tear up the birth certificate' and carry on.

"I don't know about that," smiled Jones.

"I wouldn't be that arrogant or ignorant to think I'll be there for an extended period. I am conscious I will earn the position and place and if that allows me to maintain and be a part of the sport, that's fine.

"I've been fortunate to be involved with some great campaigns and hopefully the next one will be the highlight.

"My biggest fear at times has been complacency and nothing else."

Jones also emphasised he is uncomfortable with the public attention his record-breaking feats have generated.

"People who know me know I don't particularly like it, it does feel like a side-show to be honest," said Jones.

"I want to get out and play, get the performance we need. I am hugely flattered, but ultimately it is words, the game will move on next week and that'll be that focus.

"We have Saturday to deal with first, we will see where the emotions are after

"We have a job of work and need a performance. Any romanticism can definitely wait."