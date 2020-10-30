Hogg (right) is in fine form after helping Exeter to the Champions Cup and Premiership double

Guinness Six Nations Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date : Saturday, 31 October Kick-off : 14:15 GMT Coverage : Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, online and BBC Sport app from 13:45 GMT; listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

We associate Alun Wyn Jones with everything that makes a great leader - consistency of performance, inspirational rhetoric, driving his team forward.

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has seen it all as a rival over many years, but can give a different perspective having twice toured with the Welsh lock - set to win a world record 149th cap - on Lions duty.

"In 2013, he couldn't believe I hadn't watched The Karate Kid, so he went out and picked up the DVD, which we watched when we were rooming together."

It's hard not to smile at the thought of two of the finest players of their generation, both captains of their countries, settling down together to watch Mr Miyagi and Daniel LaRusso strut their stuff.

But such warmth will be set aside on Saturday when they face off in the final round of the Six Nations in Llanelli.

Neither side is in the title hunt on the final weekend, but it will be a landmark occasion for Jones, who has Richie McCaw's record in his sights.

"Absolutely incredible," Hogg says. "It speaks volumes for Welsh rugby that he's been there for such a long time. He's been at the forefront of everything but hopefully we can spoil the party."

'18 years is long enough'

To do that Scotland must do something they haven't done in 18 years - win on Welsh soil.

When this fixture was originally due to take place in March, the Scots had a little momentum behind them after back-to-back victories over Italy and France and were fancying a crack at a Wales team yet to really click under new coach Wayne Pivac.

Scotland have wilted all too often in the cauldron of Cardiff's Principality Stadium, but with this match taking place behind closed doors at Parc y Scarlets, any fear factor from past scars is perhaps removed.

And despite the seven-month delay, Hogg maintains Scotland are still well placed to end the lengthy miserable run.

"It's 18 years, which is long enough," he says. "We feel in a very good place and believe we could have gone down there and won at the time, and we have the exact same mindset.

"We're looking to keep up that momentum after coming off three wins in a row, where Wales have been defeated in the last four games so we know they're going to come out and really take it to us.

"We're going to meet fire with fire and hopefully it's all about us continuing our momentum and enjoying our rugby."

Rarely, if ever, has Hogg enjoyed his rugby more than now. He looks in the shape of his life, he's playing with a freedom at Exeter Chiefs that brings out his devastating best, and he's winning trophies.

Capturing the Champions Cup and Premiership titles on consecutive weekends was special, and adding a famous win in Wales would make it a memorable hat-trick.

"It would be pretty cool wouldn't it? For me, there is no better feeling than winning in a Scotland jersey, so I'm going to do everything I possibly can against Wales to make sure that happens," he says.

"We know it's going to be a huge challenge, but this is the reason you picked up the ball as a kid. You want to be involved in these huge games."