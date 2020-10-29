Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Hugo Keenan is among a number of new faces hoping to establish himself during the autumn window

Guinness Six Nations: France v Ireland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 31 October Kick-off: 20:05 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two then BBC One with live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds plus live text on BBC Sport website and app.

Ireland fans will have to wait until the Autumn Nations Cup to see a new style of play from Andy Farrell's side, says former wing Andrew Trimble.

When Farrell took over after last year's World Cup, many supporters called on the new head coach to move away from Joe Schmidt's methodical approach in favour of a more expansive brand of rugby.

However with the Six Nations on the line this weekend, Trimble does not expect a new system to reveal itself when Ireland meet France in Paris.

Ireland can clinch the title with a bonus-point win, and will then have a week off before attentions turn to the inaugural Nations Cup.

"I don't think this weekend there's going to be much experimenting," said Trimble, who was among the try-scorers when Ireland clinched the Six Nations title in Paris six years ago.

"The autumn tournament is great chance to bring a few guys in, blood a few new guys and give them an opportunity.

"Maybe just be a little bit more risky and play a bit more risky rugby than you would otherwise."

Ireland enjoyed considerable success in Schmidt's six year tenure, winning the Six Nations three times and arriving at the 2019 World Cup as the world's number one ranked team.

However a disappointing showing in Japan saw Schmidt's time at the helm end on a sour note, and led to calls for Farrell to bring introduce a more free-flowing style of play.

"I was the biggest fan of Schmidt, I loved working in that environment," Trimble told Sportsound Extra Time.

"It was an intense environment, it was an intimidating environment but for me it got the best out of me and a lot of other people.

"The criticism of him was it was just a slightly more conservative way of playing.

"I think there's a lot of Irish rugby supporters off the back of the World Cup last year just want to kick on and see and exciting brand of rugby."

'It's a strange old Six Nations'

Ireland resumed their campaign with a thumping win over Italy last weekend, eight months after their last match in the tournament before it was suspended.

That match was a 24-12 defeat by England at Twickenham in which Farrell's side were thoroughly outplayed as their chances of a Triple Crown and a Grand Slam were emphatically ended.

However with England losing to France, and the French losing to Scotland, the title remains up for grabs going into the final day.

"It's a strange old Six Nations," Trimble said.

"It's so strange to see Ireland top of the table because the only thing everybody remembers is we got hammered by England at Twickenham.

"All of sudden we're sitting top and have a good chance of winning the Six Nations, it's a bizarre old set-up."