Women's Six Nations: Italy v England Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Sunday, 1 November Time: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra with live text on BBC Sport website and app Highlights: Post-match highlights on the BBC Sport website and on BBC One at 23:45

Scrum-half Natasha Hunt has been withdrawn from England's squad to face Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday after a positive coronavirus test.

The Gloucester-Hartpury captain will isolate for 10 days before undertaking a seven-day return to play programme.

Wasps' Claudia MacDonald will start at scrum-half, while Leanne Riley replaces her on the bench after being added to the squad.

England will complete back-to-back Grand Slams if they win in Parma.

Loughborough Lightning's Morwenna Talling starts in the second row for her senior debut, while Abbie Ward and Marlie Packer are set for their first appearances in almost a year.

Ellie Kildunne makes her first international XVs appearance since the win over Ireland in the 2018 Women's Six Nations.

Team: Kildunne; Breach, Scarratt (capt), Reed, Dow; Daley-Mclean, MacDonald; Cornborough, Davies, Bern, Ward, Talling, Cleall, Packer, Beckett.

More soon.