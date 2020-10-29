Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sunday's Pro14 game between Dragons and Munster will take place as planned

One member of the Dragons management team has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Welsh region's Pro14 game at home to Munster on Sunday will still go ahead as no players have been affected.

But director of rugby Dean Ryan will not be in attendance at Rodney Parade as he is one of the members of the wider management group required to self-isolate as a close contact.

Dragons confirmed the individual who tested positive is asymptomatic and is also currently isolating.

The individual involved was part of the travelling group that lost at Ulster last weekend. None of the Ulster team or players have been affected.