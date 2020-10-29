Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh players celebrate Siwan Lillicrap's last-minute try as they beat Scotland 17-15 in the 2019 tournament

Wales' women's Six Nations game against Scotland on Sunday has been called off because of Covid-19.

Four Scottish players had to withdraw after coming into close contact with French players, who have subsequently tested positive, in their match last weekend.

A further member of the Scottish squad has also tested positive for coronavirus.

France's game against Ireland has been postponed as well.

Wales were due to host Scotland at Cardiff City Stadium in a first for the tournament.

A Six Nations statement external-link read: "These developments have made it unviable for Scotland to field a competitive team against Wales."

Scottish Rugby said it would "will continue to monitor the situation and support all relevant individuals, while continuing to work with the Scottish Government and relevant local health boards".

Tournament organisers will attempt to again reschedule the game, which was originally due to be played in March.

A Welsh Rugby Union statement on Twitter said: "The Wales women players and management are understandably disappointed with the postponement but totally understand and wish all affected players a swift recovery.

"We look forward to rearranging the match as soon as possible and welcoming Scotland to Wales."