Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Johnny Sexton's last-minute drop goal in Paris gave Ireland a dramatic victory over France on their way to winning the 2018 Six Nations title

Guinness Six Nations Venue: Stade de France Date: Saturday, 31 October Kick-off: 20:05 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC One BBC iPlayer, online and BBC Sport app from 19:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

A remarkable 273 days after the 2020 Six Nations began, the tournament boils down to a final-game showdown in Paris.

Ireland will guarantee a fourth title in seven years if they beat France and score four tries for a bonus point.

If Ireland secure a win without the bonus point, while England claim a five-point win in Rome, then both teams would be level on 18 points.

The title would then come down to points difference, with Ireland 23 points better off in that department.

For the French to win the title, they must beat Ireland and better England's result against Italy earlier on.

France have named Arthur Vincent at centre in the only change to the side that beat Wales with style last week.

Vincent's inclusion for the injured Teddy Thomas means Gael Fickou moves to the wing, while uncapped back Arthur Retier is on the bench.

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw replaces Garry Ringrose, who broke his jaw against Italy.

Henshaw's move from the bench means Chris Farrell is drafted into the Ireland replacements.

View from both camps

France head coach Fabien Galthie: "Our goal is very clear - we need to be consistent. We performed against England and then we were average against Italy. Then we performed against Wales before losing to Scotland. Now we've just been very good against Wales again."

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell: "It doesn't get any better, really. It's an unbelievable challenge ahead of us, isn't it? Just to go over there and try and win a Test match.

"If that doesn't get you excited then you don't deserve to be in a week like this in the first place."

Ireland can secure the title with a bonus-point win in Paris

Line-ups

France: 15-Anthony Bouthier, 14-Vincent Rattez, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Arthur Vincent, 11-Gael Fickou, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont; 1-Cyril Baille; 2-Julien Marchand, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 5-Paul Willemse, 6-Francois Cros, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 8-Gregory Alldritt

Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Dylan Cretin, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Arthur Retiere, 23-Thomas Ramos

Ireland: 15-Jacob Stockdale, 14-Andrew Conway, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Hugo Keenan, 10-Jonathan Sexton (captain), 9-Conor Murray; 1-Cian Healy, 2-Rob Herring, 3-Andrew Porter, 4-Tadhg Beirne, 5-James Ryan, 6-Caelan Doris, 7-Will Connors, 8-CJ Stander

Replacements: 16-Dave Heffernan, 17-Ed Byrne, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-Ultan Dillane, 20-Peter O'Mahony, 21-Jamison Gibson-Park, 22-Ross Byrne, 23-Chris Farrell

Healy, who made his debut against Australia in 2009, joins countrymen Brian O'Driscoll, Ronan O'Gara, Rory Best, Paul O'Connell and John Hayes in the 100-cap club

Match facts

Head-to-head

This is the 100th meeting between the sides, who first played each other in 1909.

France have won just one of their past nine Tests against Ireland, having won 11 of the previous 12.

Ireland's three victories in Paris in the Six Nations have all come by a margin of just two points.

France

France last won the Six Nations title in 2010.

Les Bleus have made 711 tackles, the most of any team in this Six Nations after four rounds.

Charles Ollivon has scored the most tries (four), registered the joint most try assists (four) and won four more line-outs (25) than any other player.

Ireland

Ireland are aiming for their fourth Six Nations title in seven years.

They have lost just five of their past 21 Six Nations matches.

Andy Farrell's side have made 27 line breaks and 36 tackle breaks, more than any other side after four rounds of this Six Nations.

Match officials

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Touch judges: Matthew Carley (England) & Karl Dickson (England)

TMO: Luke Pearce (England)