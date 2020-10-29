Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England play their final match of the postponed 2020 Six Nations against Italy on Saturday

Thirteen unnamed Barbarians players have been charged by the Rugby Football Union after Sunday's game against England was cancelled because of coronavirus protocol breaches.

Players face a range of charges including "individual breaches of the protocols" and "providing false statements during an investigation", the RFU said.

English rugby's governing body said it would publish players' names after the hearings because of the public scrutiny they faced.

Former England captain Chris Robshaw was among the players who apologised for the breach.

The RFU added that breaches of protocols included leaving the hotel without permission or without informing organisers of their whereabouts.

The players left their hotel bubble - contrary to team protocols - to have dinner and several players also went to a central London pub.

Players may face fines, match bans "or any other suitable sanction", but there will be no police investigation into their actions.

Robshaw, Richard Wigglesworth, Sean Maitland and Jackson Wray were among the 12 players stood down from the fixture, along with a number of other Saracens players.

The game's cancellation means England go into their final Six Nations fixture against Italy on Saturday having not played a competitive match since March.