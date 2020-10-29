Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v England Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 31 October Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live with live text on BBC Sport website and app Highlights: Watch on BBC Sport website and app after the match.

Exeter's double-winning lock Jonny Hill will make his England debut in Saturday's Six Nations match against Italy in Rome.

Hill starred as the Chiefs won a domestic and European double this month and joins Maro Itoje in the second row.

Scrum-half Ben Youngs wins his 100th cap, becoming the second Englishman to do so after Jason Leonard.

England could seal the Six Nations title with a win if the result of France v Ireland goes their way.

Hooker Tom Dunn and backs Ollie Lawrence and Ollie Thorley are set for their debuts from the bench.

As well as Youngs, starting hooker Jamie George reaches a milestone at the Stadio Olimpico as he wins his 50th cap.

England team to face Italy

Furbank; Watson, Joseph, Slade, May; Farrell, Youngs; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Curry, Underhill, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dunn, Genge, Stuart, Ewels, Earl, Robson, Lawrence, Thorley.

Even with a bonus-point victory, England would not be confirmed Six Nations champions until after France play Ireland.

The presence of four uncapped players in the matchday 23 comes as head coach Eddie Jones battles with a growing list of injured players.

Scrum-half Willi Heinz became the latest absentee on Wednesday, with Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, club-mate Jack Nowell, Elliot Daly, George Ford and Joe Marler also ruled out.

Northampton lock Courtney Lawes and Sale centre Manu Tuilagi are unavailable too with long-term injuries.

More to follow.