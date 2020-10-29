Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Venue : Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date : Saturday, 31 October Kick-off : 14:15 GMT Coverage : Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app; BBC Radio Scotland

Captain Stuart Hogg and fly-half Finn Russell have returned to Scotland's starting XV for the final Six Nations match against Wales.

Hogg's Exeter double-winning team-mate Jonny Gray also returns in the second-row, with Blade Thomson replacing the injured Matt Fagerson at number eight.

Russell replaces Adam Hastings at 10, who drops to the bench.

Scotland are aiming to register a third Six Nations win in a row in Llanelli.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has made four changes in all from last week's 48-7 warm-up win against Georgia.

Russell made his highly-anticipated return to the Scotland set-up in the second half of the Georgia game, having not featured in the first four Six Nations matches after a breach of team protocol led to a falling out with Townsend.

Blair Kinghorn has shifted from full-back to the wing to accommodate Hogg, who missed last week's win as he helped Exeter clinch a Champions Cup and Premiership double, while Edinburgh's Duhan Van der Merwe drops to the bench, along with Ben Toolis who makes way for Gray.

Scarlets' Thomson will run out on his home ground, as he comes in for Fagerson who injured his ankle against the Georgians, while Jamie Ritchie and Hamish Watson retain their back-row places.

There is continuity in the front row with Rory Sutherland, Fraser Brown, and Zander Fagerson, and in the centre as James Lang and Gloucester's Chris Harris continue their partnership.

Lang's Harlequins teammate and scrum-half Scott Steele could make his debut from the bench.

More to follow.