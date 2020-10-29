Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alun Wyn Jones has captained Wales on 38 occasions, winning 21 of those matches

Guinness Six Nations Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Saturday, 31 October Kick-off: 14:15 GMT

Wales face Scotland in the delayed final round of fixtures in this year's Six Nations on Saturday desperate for a win to arrest a difficult start under head coach Wayne Pivac.

The home side have beaten only Italy under Pivac, who succeeded fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland in the role last November, while they have lost their last four Test matches.

The game takes place at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli as Cardiff's Principality Stadium is being decommissioned as a coronavirus hospital.

The change in venue may suit Scotland, who have won just once in Wales in the Six Nations era but come into this match aiming for three successive tournament victories for the first time since 1996.

They will face a Wales side led by Alun Wyn Jones, who will set a new world record of 149 Test appearances, including nine for the British and Irish Lions.

Wales have made six changes from last weekend's defeat in France, with Exeter prop Tomas Francis and Wasps lock Will Rowlands coming into the pack along with debutant Cardiff flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes.

Scarlets' Liam Willams is preferred to George North on the wing, Owen Watkin of Ospreys starts at centre and Scarlets scrum-half Gareth Davies replaces the injured Rhys Webb.

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell will make a first appearance of this Six Nations after his exile for breaching team protocols was ended.

The Racing 92 playmaker is one of four changes following the win against Georgia last week, with Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray both returning after winning the Champions Cup and Premiership with Exeter.

Scarlets back-row Blade Thomson comes in for the injured Matt Fagerson on his home ground, while Harlequins scrum-half Scott Steele could make his debut from among the replacements.

Ireland can secure the title with a bonus-point win in Paris next weekend

Commentator's notes

Andrew Cotter: Wales and Scotland meeting for the first time in Llanelli provides a fittingly strange background for the opening game of the final day, but there is still so much to look forward to.

A strong Wales side will be looking to finish a disappointing championship on a high and at either end of their careers, young Cardiff flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes makes his debut, while captain Alun Wyn Jones passes Richie McCaw to become rugby's most-capped international.

Scotland welcome back Stuart Hogg, who leads the side from full-back, while the rehabilitation of Finn Russell is complete as he starts at fly-half. But with the grim forecast, the deciding factor may not come from those with great skill and flair and instead be who can play with control and discipline at a wet and windy Parc y Scarlets.

Warren Gatland hails Alun Wyn Jones as one of the greatest players ever

View from both camps

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac on Alun Wyn Jones: ""If you look at it on ability and form, right now, I would have to say that there is no reason why he couldn't go to a World Cup, should he stay injury free.

"Everybody, though, does have that time when the body starts to slow down. Some go off a cliff quicker than others.

"But there is no reason why Alun Wyn couldn't be one of those where you throw away the birth certificate and you just look at what he's doing on a daily basis.

"At the moment, he's first on the teamsheet."

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend on selecting Russell over Adam Hastings: "Finn had that extra week's training and was involved in our squad last week and he's coming back into working with us again in terms of what we do in attack and defence.

"And you saw with his performance off the bench (against Georgia) that he is full of confidence.

"It's competition at that level for the 10 jersey and I'm sure it will continue for the next few years.

"It is difficult to leave out someone who has played a big part in the team's progress during the Six Nations."

Line-ups

Wales: 15-Leigh Halfpenny; 14-Liam Williams, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Owen Watkin, 11-Josh Adams; 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies; 1-Rhys Carre, 2-Ryan Elias, 3-Tomas Francis, 4-Will Rowlands, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6-Shane Lewis-Hughes, 7-Justin Tipuric, 8-Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16-Sam Parry, 17-Wyn Jones, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Cory Hill, 20-James Davies, 21-Lloyd Williams, 22-Rhys Patchell, 23-Nick Tompkins

Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg (c); 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Chris Harris, 12-James Lang, 11-Blair Kinghorn; 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price; 1-Rory Sutherland, 2-Fraser Brown, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Scott Cummings, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Blade Thomson

Replacements: 16-Stuart McInally, 17-Oli Kebble, 18-Simon Berghan, 19-Ben Toolis, 20-Cornell du Preez, 21-Scott Steele, 22-Adam Hastings, 23-Duhan van der Merwe

Match facts

Head-to-head

Scotland's only win in 13 meetings with Wales came at home in the 2017 Six Nations (L12).

They have not scored more than two tries against Wales for 15 years.

Wales have won the last three Six Nations home meetings by an aggregate score of 112-33.

Wales

Wales have conceded an average of 21 points per match in 2020, their worst Six Nations return in 10 years.

They could lose four Six Nations matches for the first time since 2007.

Wales have won all four previous Test matches played in Llanelli, at Stradey Park.

Scotland

Scotland can win four successive Tests for the first time since a five-game winning streak in 2011.

They have won just twice away from home in the Six Nations era versus teams other than Italy. Their last such victory came against Ireland at Croke Park in March 2010.

Scotland have conceded just 49 points in this Six Nations, the lowest return of any team. They have only conceded fewer than 100 points once in the Six Nations era (81 in 2006).

Match officials

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Touch judges: Mathieu Raynal (France)& Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Tom Foley (England)