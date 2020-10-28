Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Pro14: Dragons v Munster Date : Sun 1 November Time : 14:00 GMT Venue : Rodney Parade, Newport Coverage : Live on S4C, report on BBC Sport website

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan says they need to cope with Irish sides' power games as they prepare to host Munster in the Pro14.

Dragons have already been outfought on trips to Leinster and Ulster in their early fixtures.

"We've got to deal with some of these sides' power, we're struggling with power," admitted Ryan.

Visitors Munster have won their three games to top Conference B.

Their five tries against Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park included four from close-range forward drives.

"We're been away to Leinster and Ulster, and I'm sure both those teams will be competitive (at the top) towards the end, so we've got to keep context," Ryan told BBC Sport Wales.

"But we're aware that when sides are very powerful and are coming at us, we're struggling to build a game that contains that.

"Whoever dreamt up the fixture list has teed us up nicely with Leinster, Ulster and now Munster. We know what's coming, we've got to come up with answers and we've got to be smarter about (letting) teams into our 22 too easily through penalties or mistakes."

Munster quartet Andrew Conway, Conor Murray, Tadhg Beirne and CJ Stander feature in the Ireland Six Nations starting team in France, with Peter O'Mahony and Chris Farrell on the bench.

But number eight Gavin Coombes, who scored twice against Cardiff Blues, says they have strength in depth.

"The young lads are pushing on, if you slip up you're going to be out the following week so everyone has to perform," he told Munster TV.

"The goal was to come away with five points (against Cardiff Blues) so it's on to the Dragons and they can score any kind of tries so we're going to have to get the defence nailed on."

The Dragons are without Wales squad front-rowers Elliot Dee and Leon Brown, back-rowers Aaron Wainwright and Ross Moriarty, and centre Nick Tompkins - though they could have Jonah Holmes released again by Wales.

Prop Greg Bateman suffered a hamstring injury in the 40-17 defeat in Belfast while young loose-head Josh Reynolds was injured in the A team friendly against Cardiff Blues.

But lock Matthew Screech will celebrate his 150th Dragons appearance in Sunday's match at Rodney Parade.