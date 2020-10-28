Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Toulouse defeated Ulster 36-8 in last season's quarter-finals six weeks ago

Ulster's opening opponents in this season's altered-format European Champions Cup will be Toulouse and Gloucester.

The home and away ties against Toulouse will pit Ulster against a side that beat them in the quarter-finals of last season's competition six weeks ago.

The delayed started to this season has meant a reduction to the pool stages.

The competition has two pools of 12 teams although clubs will only play two of those teams home and away.

The four highest-ranked clubs in each pool will qualify for the quarter-finals, with the clubs ranked numbers five to eight in each pool dropping into the knockout stage of the European Challenge Cup.

Quarter-final ties will be played on a home and away basis before the competition reverts to one-off games in the semi-finals and final which takes place in Marseille on 22 May.

There will be four rounds of pool matches, with no teams from the same league playing each other.

Teams drawn in Pool B alongside Ulster include champions Exeter and Racing 92, who the Chiefs, defeated in last season's final earlier this month, plus Munster and Connacht.

Racing 92 and Bristol will be Connacht's opening opponents in their four games with Munster facing Clermont Auvergne and Harlequins home and away contests in the pool stage.

Connacht's games with Bristol will see them renew acquaintance with Pat Lam who memorably coached them to the Pro12 title in 2016.

Four-time champions Leinster will face Northampton and Montpellier in their opening four games after being drawn in Pool A.

The opening two rounds of games will take place on the weekends of 11-13 December and 18-20 December with rounds three and four from 15-17 January and 22-24 January.

2020/21 HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP DRAW

POOL A -opponents in brackets

Bordeaux (Dragons, Northampton)

Leinster (Montpellier, Northampton)

Wasps (Dragons, Montpellier)

Bath (La Rochelle, Scarlets)

Edinburgh (La Rochelle, Sale)

Toulon (Sale, Scarlets)

La Rochelle (Bath, Edinburgh)

Sale (Edinburgh, Toulon)

Scarlets (Bath, Toulon)

Dragons (Bordeaux, Wasps)

Montpellier (Leinster, Wasps)

Northampton (Bordeaux, Leinster)

POOL B

Exeter (Glasgow, Toulouse)

Lyon (Glasgow, Gloucester)

Ulster (Gloucester, Toulouse)

Bristol (Clermont Auvergne, Connacht)

Munster (Clermont Auvergne, Harlequins)

Racing 92 (Connacht, Harlequins)

Clermont Auvergne (Bristol, Munster)

Connacht (Bristol, Racing 92)

Harlequins (Munster, Racing 92)

Glasgow (Exeter, Lyon)

Gloucester (Lyon, Ulster)

Toulouse (Exeter, Ulster)