Stockdale played full-back at under-20s level but did not make his first senior international appearance there until Saturday

Guinness Six Nations: France v Ireland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 31 October Kick-off: 20:05 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio Ulster with live text on BBC Sport website and app Highlights: Watch on BBC Sport website and app after the match.

Jared Payne says Ireland will get the best out of Jacob Stockdale at full-back by allowing him as much time in possession as possible.

Former Ireland international Payne, who works with Stockdale as Ulster's defence coach, believes the 24-year-old can be a prized asset wearing the number 15 jersey.

Having spent most of his senior career on the wing Stockdale has been shifted to full-back for both club and country, and will start there for Ireland against France this weekend.

"His biggest strength is get the ball in his hands and have a crack and make people tackle him," Payne said.

"That's his point of difference and he's doing it well."

Stockdale's first international start at 15 came in the 50-17 win over Italy last Saturday, on his 29th international cap.

He will continue in the position as Ireland seek their fourth Six Nations title in seven years in Paris.

"I thought last Saturday was great, he got the ball and expressed himself," said Payne, who played at centre and full-back for Ulster and Ireland.

"It was great stepping stone for him. He's going on an upward curve, he's got a few kinks to iron out, there always gonna be.

Payne has been Ulster's defence coach since retiring from playing in 2018

"I think there's willingness to learn, there's willingness to attack and he's got a good work rate back there."

A dangerous runner and ball-carrier, Stockdale's strengths are often discussed in unison with his perceived defensive and positional weaknesses.

Since spending more time at full-back, Stockdale revealed he regularly discusses the position with Payne at Ulster and enjoys the added responsibility of often being the last line of defence.

"He's realised that there's a bit more hard work involved back there. Some of his timing in attack he's improving on, some of his position in defence he needs to keep working on and he's improving on that.

"It's a big learning curve for him, he's spent a lot of time on the wing. The big thing for Jacob I think is just getting the ball in his hands"