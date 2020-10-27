Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Robbie Henshaw's inclusion in place of injured Garry Ringrose is Ireland's sole change for Saturday's Six Nations game against France in Paris.

Centre Henshaw came on in the first half of last weekend's 50-17 win over Italy after his Leinster team-mate Ringrose suffered a broken jaw.

That victory meant another bonus-point success in Paris will secure Ireland the title.

Prop Cian Healy will make his 100th Test appearance in Saturday's game.

Healy, 33, joins Brian O'Driscoll, Ronan O'Gara, Rory Best, Paul O'Connell and John Hayes in the list of Irishmen to reach the 100-cap mark.

Henshaw's move from the bench sees Chris Farrell drafted into the Ireland replacements.

Hugo Keenan and Will Connors both retain their places in the starting line-up after their impressive debuts against the Italians with experienced back row Peter O'Mahony again named on the bench.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, who was introduced to make his debut last weekend, remains in the replacements after overcoming a minor hamstring niggle while Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan also retains his place on the bench after coming on against Italy.

Gibson-Park holds off the claims of Connacht's Kieran Marmion and Ulster's John Cooney, who was drafted into the extended squad as cover on Monday.

Ireland are aiming to add another Six Nations crown to their 2014, 2015 and 2018 triumphs.

To do so they must pull off an unprecedented bonus-point win at the Stade de France to be certain of holding off title rivals England.

Ireland are a point clear of England and France in the table, with the top three all still in with a chance of success. England play bottom side Italy in their match.

France, who will name their team on Thursday morning, will be without injured wing Teddy Thomas but lock Bernard le Roux will be available after being cleared by a disciplinary committee of an act of foul play in last weekend's game against Wales.

Ireland: Stockdale; Conway, Henshaw, Aki, Keenan; Sexton (capt), Murray; Healy, Herring, Porter; Beirne, Ryan; Doris, Connors, Stander.

Replacements: Heffernan, E Byrne, Bealham, Dillane, O'Mahony, Gibson-Park, R Byrne, Farrell.